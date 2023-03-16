Driver caught on CCTV dumping box of bottles out of a moving vehicle near Luton fined £300
Central Bedfordshire Council handed the driver a fixed penalty notice
A driver seen dumping a box of bottles out of a moving vehicle near Luton has been fined £300.
CCTV caught the driver throwing the bottles on Lower Harpenden Road, Hyde, in January. A Central Bedfordshire Council environmental protection officer investigated the case and contacted the owner of the vehicle who identified the person using it at the time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The offence was treated as fly-tipping and a fixed penalty notice of £300 was issued.