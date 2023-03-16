News you can trust since 1891
Driver caught on CCTV dumping box of bottles out of a moving vehicle near Luton fined £300

Central Bedfordshire Council handed the driver a fixed penalty notice

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT

A driver seen dumping a box of bottles out of a moving vehicle near Luton has been fined £300.

CCTV caught the driver throwing the bottles on Lower Harpenden Road, Hyde, in January. A Central Bedfordshire Council environmental protection officer investigated the case and contacted the owner of the vehicle who identified the person using it at the time.

The offence was treated as fly-tipping and a fixed penalty notice of £300 was issued.

The bottles were dumped along this road. Inset: CCTV image of the incident
