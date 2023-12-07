Icknield Lower School. Picture: Google Maps

A Dunstable councillor has said he is thrilled Central Bedfordshire Council has approved plans to trial a scheme to stop traffic on a busy school road.

A ‘School Street’ trial will start early next year following complaints about inconsiderate parking outside Icknield Lower School, on Burr Street. The scheme temporarily stops vehicles from driving down the street during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, put forward by Dunstable Town Councillor Greg Alderman, was approved by CBC this week (December 5). The report by the council into the issue said: “The council has received complaints and concerns from residents of Burr Street over a sustained period of time about inconsiderate parking by motorists dropping off and picking up pupils at the school as well as safety concerns.”

The school is just a two minute walk from Ashton Square, one of CBC’s car parks. Under the recommendations approved by the council, parents at Icknield Lower School will be able to park in the car park for 30 minutes for free as they drop off and pick up their children. West Street car park is also nearby, offering up to two hours of free parking.

The report stated: “The school attracts a high number of pupils from outside the catchment area and approximately 95 of those pupils arrive and are collected by car at the school. The number of cars dropping off/picking up pupils causes significant parking pressure in the street at specific times.”

Dunstable town councillor Greg Alderman said: “This is fantastic news for the people of Burr Street and Dolmans Place, Dunstable Central Ward and everyone at Dunstable Icknield Lower School, be they staff, students or parents!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The School Street Trial is set to address the school-related traffic issues that regularly overwhelm Burr Street, leading to reckless driving that endangers students, parents, school staff and residents alike.