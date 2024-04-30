The beacon on the Dunstable Downs. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

After days of uncertainty and speculation, the National Trust has revealed that it will go ahead and light the beacon at the Dunstable Downs to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day next month.

The charity said after “significant local interest”, the event will happen in June to celebrate the D-Day landings, when Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy in 1944, changing the course of the Second World War and saving millions of lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust said: "We have now secured the funds and external support we need to help our local team put on the event.

"The last beacon lighting held at Dunstable Downs saw thousands of people in attendance, so we still need time to organise our plans for car parking, first aid and toilet facilities that comes with putting on an event of this scale safely.

"We look forward to sharing the details of this commemorative evening event with the local community soon."

Previously the charity had said that help was needed to put an event on – and appealed for local partners to lend a hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunstable mayor, Cllr Liz Jones, said: “The town council is delighted that the beacon lighting will be going ahead at Dunstable Downs to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"Dunstable Downs are much loved and we look forward to helping to fund and support the National Trust to hold the event and commemorate D-Day together.”