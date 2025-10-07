Dunstable freight firm seeks Aylesbury operating base

A Dunstable logistics company has applied to add a new operating centre for one of its vehicles at a site in Aylesbury.

Mireldan Freight Ltd, which is based in Kingsbury Avenue, Dunstable, has lodged an application to the Traffic Commissioner to amend its existing goods vehicle operator’s licence.

The firm is seeking permission to keep one goods vehicle, but no trailers, at Cemex Aylesbury Concrete Plant, Park Street Industrial Estate, Hosier Way, Aylesbury (HP20 1EB).

The Park Street Industrial Estate, where the operating centre would be based, is home to several light industrial and distribution businesses. Its proximity to the A41 and A418 makes it a convenient location for freight and logistics operations.

Under the Goods Vehicles (Licensing of Operators) Act, operators must notify the Traffic Commissioner when they wish to add or change operating centres.

The licensing process gives nearby residents and landowners the opportunity to comment if they believe the proposal could affect their land use or enjoyment.

Anyone wishing to make a representation should write to the Traffic Commissioner, Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, within 21 days of the publication of the notice.

Representations must also be copied to the applicant, Mireldan Freight Ltd, at its Dunstable address.

Further details about how to make representations or objections can be found in the government’s guidance, A Guide to Making Representations, Objections and Complaints – Goods Vehicle Operator Licensing, available on the website.

To view this and more planning applications from your area visit the Public Notice Portal.