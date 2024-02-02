Dunstable Centre. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A leisure centre and library in Dunstable has been forced to shut its doors after a “flooding incident”, Central Bedfordshire Council said.

The Dunstable Centre, on Court Drive, was closed on Wednesday, January 31 following an issue with the pool plant overnight.

In a statement, Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The flooding incident at the Dunstable Centre was caused by a pool plant issue which occurred overnight. Everyone Active, our Leisure Operator, has a team on site assessing the extent of the damage and completing the necessary repairs.

“Once we are in possession of all the facts we will consider the timelines for reopening, with a priority for ensuring the safety of our users. We will provide updates about progress and hope to resolve the situation as efficiently and quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience the closure of the centre may cause, and we would thank the users of the centre for their patience and understanding at this time.”

Centre users are invited to use facilities at both Houghton Regis and Tiddenfoot leisure centres while the problem is fixed.

