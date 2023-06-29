Dunstable Live: 80s tribute acts play for crowds at Grove House Gardens
Hundreds of families and friends were treated to a day of music in Dunstable at the weekend.
Dunstable Live, an annual festival arranged and funded by Dunstable Town Council, brought crowds of residents together in Grove House Gardens on Saturday (June 26) to celebrate the start of the summer with 80s music classics.
The line-up of tribute acts included Tasher Leaper as Madonna, Bon Giovi as Bon Jovi, Marcia Lynette as Whitney Houston and Abba Inferno as ABBA who performed the hits.
The town mayor, Cllr Liz Jones said: “Fantastic time had by all at Dunstable Live.
The 80s music era was certainly a hit with the crowds, and everyone enjoyed the
event. A lovely family atmosphere throughout.”
The festive was the first event in the council’s Summer of Music programme. More details of the upcoming events can be found here.