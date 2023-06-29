News you can trust since 1891
Crowds enjoyed an unforgettable 80s music extravaganza in the town
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST

Hundreds of families and friends were treated to a day of music in Dunstable at the weekend.

Dunstable Live, an annual festival arranged and funded by Dunstable Town Council, brought crowds of residents together in Grove House Gardens on Saturday (June 26) to celebrate the start of the summer with 80s music classics.

The line-up of tribute acts included Tasher Leaper as Madonna, Bon Giovi as Bon Jovi, Marcia Lynette as Whitney Houston and Abba Inferno as ABBA who performed the hits.

The acts rocked out on the stageThe acts rocked out on the stage
The town mayor, Cllr Liz Jones said: “Fantastic time had by all at Dunstable Live.

The 80s music era was certainly a hit with the crowds, and everyone enjoyed the

event. A lovely family atmosphere throughout.”

The festive was the first event in the council’s Summer of Music programme. More details of the upcoming events can be found here.

Related topics:DunstableMadonnaABBA