Hundreds of families and friends were treated to a day of music in Dunstable at the weekend.

Dunstable Live, an annual festival arranged and funded by Dunstable Town Council, brought crowds of residents together in Grove House Gardens on Saturday (June 26) to celebrate the start of the summer with 80s music classics.

The line-up of tribute acts included Tasher Leaper as Madonna, Bon Giovi as Bon Jovi, Marcia Lynette as Whitney Houston and Abba Inferno as ABBA who performed the hits.

The acts rocked out on the stage

The town mayor, Cllr Liz Jones said: “Fantastic time had by all at Dunstable Live.

The 80s music era was certainly a hit with the crowds, and everyone enjoyed the

event. A lovely family atmosphere throughout.”