Dunstable parks get £40k from council for accessible path and inclusive play equipment

Two parks in Dunstable are getting £40,000 to go towards inclusive play equipment for children and their families, and an accessible path for wheelchair users.

Dunstable Town Council secured the grant from Central Bedfordshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund which will upgrade some of the town’s green spaces.

New, carefully designed play equipment will be installed in Grove House Gardens to give children of all abilities the chance to make full use of the park. A portion of the funding will be spent on laying a new pathway at Kingsbury Recreation Ground, which is set to improve accessibility to the new games area.

