Dunstable Town Council unveils a new mental health support bench in Grove House Gardens
Dunstable Town Council is proud to announce the installation of a new and significant addition to Grove House Gardens: a specially designed bench aimed at providing support for individuals struggling with depression, bereavement, loneliness, anxiety, and other mental health challenges. The bench, installed on Friday 30 August, stands as a beacon of hope for those feeling despair.
The Council have been working in partnership with the charity Legend on the Bench, whose mission is to support those suffering from mental health issues and to prevent the tragic loss of life due to suicide.
In addition to offering a place for quiet reflection, the bench is equipped with several important features designed to provide immediate assistance to those in need. A plaque on the bench includes a QR code that directs users to the charity's website help page, offering a range of resources and information. Furthermore, contact telephone numbers for 24-hour support services are prominently displayed, ensuring that real-time help is always just a phone call away. The bench also features integral lighting, symbolizing a guiding light for those in crisis, particularly during the night when feelings of isolation can be most intense.
Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Louise O’Riordan emphasised the importance of this project, stating, "This bench is more than just a place to sit; it is a lifeline for anyone struggling in our community. We hope it serves as a reminder that help is always available, and that no one has to face their challenges alone, someone is always listening."
The Dunstable Town Council and Legend on the Bench charity hope that the bench will serve as a model for other communities, inspiring similar efforts to provide accessible support for mental health issues.
