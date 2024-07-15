Dunstable Town Council unveils new water refill stations in key locations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable Town Council is excited to announce the installation of three brand-new water refill stations at Grove Corner, Priory Gardens and Ashton Square Toilets. This initiative has been made possible thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Funding secured through Central Bedfordshire Council.

Residents and visitors can easily use their own reusable water bottles and refill them as often as needed at any of these convenient locations. This not only provides easy access to fresh water, but also significantly reduces single-use plastic waste fostering a more sustainable environment.

Town Mayor of Dunstable Louise O’Riordan states: “We are thrilled to introduce these new water refill stations to our community. This project underscores our commitment to promoting sustainability and supporting the health and well-being of our residents. We encourage everyone to take advantage of these stations and do their part in reducing plastic waste.”

Cllr. Mary Walsh, Chairman of the UKSPF Local Partnership Group and Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Planning and Waste said: “Providing access to free drinking water is a really simple way to cut down on single-use plastics, a way for people to save money, and is much better for the environment. I am sure these water refill stations will prove a great success in the town.”

The water refill stations are strategically placed in accessible areas to ensure maximum convenience. We have used what3words to help identify specific locations where the refill station are:

Grove Corner : grape.palms.blank

: grape.palms.blank Priory Gardens : hangs.coats.bonds

: hangs.coats.bonds Ashton Square Toilets: piano.glitz.scar

Dunstable Town Council remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its residents through sustainable and community-focused initiatives. The introduction of these water refill stations is a significant step towards a greener, healthier future for all.