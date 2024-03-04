Dunstable Town Mayor’s Civic Service
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Service was held at the Priory Church of St Peter, and conducted by the Reverend Rachel Phillips, the Rector of Dunstable.
A full church included the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Cynthia Gresham, together with Chair of CBC Councillor Gareth Mackey, and Mayors from across Bedfordshire, including Ampthill, Flitwick, Houghton Regis, Leighton-Linslade, Luton, Sandy, Shefford and from Buckinghamshire the Mayor of Newport Pagnell. Also in attendance was the Bedfordshire Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson, the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, past Mayors, and Councillors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Readings were from Paul Hodson, Town Clerk and CEO of Dunstable Town Council, Councillor Louise O’Riordon, the Deputy Mayor.
During the address given by the Reverend Rachel Phillips, she recalled the vast number of events that had been organised during the Mayor’s year in Office.
There were performances from the Rock Choir and from the choir of Queensbury Academy
During her address, the Town Mayor announced two Community Awards, the first to Hugh Garrod for his involvement with many organisations, charities, and groups over the course of many years. The second award went to Karen Linley from Tesco Extra, Dunstable for her continual support to over seventy-five different organisations during the past year.
At the end of the service everyone was invited for refreshments in the Parish Hall.