Dunstable's Ashton Square toilets retains platinum 'loo of the year' title
The council-maintained toilets in Ashton Square in Dunstable have held on to its Platinum Award for Loo of the Year.
The Loo of the Year Awards is a national competition that recognises the very best of public toilets. Dunstable Town Council looks after the Ashton Square Toilets, offering a hygienic environment, which has disabled access, a free Aunt Flow period product dispenser in the women’s bathrooms, accessible children sink steps, family toilet seats and baby changing facilities in both female and male toilets.
Dunstable Town mayor Cllr Liz Jones said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our town centre manager, Annette Clynes, and our town rangers. It also highlights the commitment of Dunstable Town Council to providing our residents and visitors with
the best public conveniences possible.
"We are immensely proud of this achievement and will continue our efforts to maintain the highest standards for our community.”