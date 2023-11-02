Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council-maintained toilets in Ashton Square in Dunstable have held on to its Platinum Award for Loo of the Year.

The Loo of the Year Awards is a national competition that recognises the very best of public toilets. Dunstable Town Council looks after the Ashton Square Toilets, offering a hygienic environment, which has disabled access, a free Aunt Flow period product dispenser in the women’s bathrooms, accessible children sink steps, family toilet seats and baby changing facilities in both female and male toilets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunstable Town mayor Cllr Liz Jones said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our town centre manager, Annette Clynes, and our town rangers. It also highlights the commitment of Dunstable Town Council to providing our residents and visitors with

the best public conveniences possible.