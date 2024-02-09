Dunstable's Splashside café 'transformed' as it doubles as community warm space
While Priory House Heritage Centre and Tea Rooms in Dunstable are being renovated, its team have been busy trialling events at a nearby park café.
During the winter, the Splashside Café at Bennetts Memorial Recreation Ground is usually closed for customers. But the Priory House staff have transformed it, adding a decorative flower wall with a neon sign, feature mirrored wall, artificial trees and a starlight backdrop.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Until the end of April, visitors can enjoy lunches, hot drinks, and snacks from 10am to 4pm, from Monday to Saturday each week until the end of April. Every Tuesday throughout February and March, the café will double as a ‘warm space’ for people needing somewhere to spend the afternoon.
For children aged nine to 16, there will be charm bracelet workshops on Friday, February 23 at 11 am and 1.30 pm. Between March 4 and 10, the space will be open for Mother’s Day afternoon teas, while there will be a bottomless pizza afternoon on three Saturdays (February 24, March 23 and April 20).
Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones said: “The team at Priory House has been fantastic in showcasing their adaptability to create a welcoming, friendly space at the Priory Pop-Up. It’s not been an easy few months but they have risen to the occasion, overcome a lot of challenges and are now delivering a great service from this venue. I’m so proud of the resilience they have shown.”