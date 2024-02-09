The updated cafe interior. Picture: Dunstable Town Council

While Priory House Heritage Centre and Tea Rooms in Dunstable are being renovated, its team have been busy trialling events at a nearby park café.

During the winter, the Splashside Café at Bennetts Memorial Recreation Ground is usually closed for customers. But the Priory House staff have transformed it, adding a decorative flower wall with a neon sign, feature mirrored wall, artificial trees and a starlight backdrop.

Until the end of April, visitors can enjoy lunches, hot drinks, and snacks from 10am to 4pm, from Monday to Saturday each week until the end of April. Every Tuesday throughout February and March, the café will double as a ‘warm space’ for people needing somewhere to spend the afternoon.

For children aged nine to 16, there will be charm bracelet workshops on Friday, February 23 at 11 am and 1.30 pm. Between March 4 and 10, the space will be open for Mother’s Day afternoon teas, while there will be a bottomless pizza afternoon on three Saturdays (February 24, March 23 and April 20).