Education centre proposal for Luton that "undermines" local plan refused

Planning applications stock image

Luton’s Local Plan would be undermined if a business premises was allowed to be converted into an education centre, a planning meeting was warned.

Applicant Zuhri Trust resubmitted plans for land at 24 Crawley Green Road to become its headquarters, with some office space retained to rent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The site was bought by the trust in July 2021, without seeking planning advice about its intended use as a religious educational community facility,” said a report to the borough council’s development management committee.

Planning officer Gemma Clark explained: “There was a previously refused scheme for change of use of offices to an education centre.

“The applicant was told the loss of category ‘A’ employment land would be resisted. Departure from the development plan is only considered in significant circumstances.

“This site is a large L-shaped building and has a shared access with a neighbouring business premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Weekday classes are proposed after school for children aged between five and 16, as well as weekend training courses.

“There are 26 parking spaces with cycle storage for 14 bikes. A category ‘A’ employment site is safeguarded to retain and deliver jobs for the borough, supporting economic growth and generating industry within the town.

“The principle of the change of use is unacceptable, which was the reason for the refusal of the previous application.

“The planning authority is concerned the pedestrian access would potentially impact on the neighbouring business. There could be conflict of children and young people using the shared access alongside commercial vehicles.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Agent Sarah Nunn, from DLP Planning Limited, said: “Our client Zuhri Trust is an established local charity, serving the Muslim community for more than ten years by providing religious education, mentoring and youth activities.

“It’s reliant on hired venues, which generally aren’t fit for purpose and not always readily available, and currently has no permanent home. This site has been identified by the trust as a safe and suitable location.

“There are no technical objections from statutory consultees or any significant opposition from the local community.

“The proposed use will generate more employment opportunities through the retained office spaces and from the education and charity operations with teachers, administration, youth workers, cleaners and security guards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Other uses, such as a gym or nursery, would only operate with a handful of staff. An education centre would create a significant number of jobs and be of much value to the area. This a critical point which hasn’t been acknowledged.

“This is an exceptional need for the local Muslim community. To travel across town isn’t practical after school.”

LBC’s head of planning Sunny Sahadevan said: “There are sites in the Local Plan which have strong designations, including employment areas.

“If the council makes a decision which veers from that particular policy, it pretty much undermines all of the Local Plan.

“I appreciate it’s an empty building and could bring mixed use to the site, but education isn’t permitted through this policy. It’s light industrial, office, storage uses which are allowed.”