Education 'key part of rehabilitation' for young offenders in Luton says councillor

Luton Borough Council Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

Challenge for Luton's youth justice service to educate custody leavers to reduce reoffending, warns a borough councillor.

Educating youth custody leavers would help reduce reoffending in Luton, a meeting heard.

Improving literacy is a key part of rehabilitation for young offenders and remains a challenge for the borough council’s youth services, according to a local councillor.

The local authority’s statutory annual youth justice plan was reviewed by its executive, ahead of agreeing to submit it to full council for sign-off.

These plans set out how youth justice services are to be provided and funded, said a report to the executive. “It should equally address the functions assigned to youth justice, including how services will prevent offending behaviour and reduce reoffending.

“Our greatest challenge in Luton remains the numbers of children being drawn into criminal exploitation that leads to serious violence, where there’s been no previous offending.

“Luton had seen significant reductions in the use of custody for children during the preceding five years. But 2023 saw a number of secure remands, where children were charged with murder or attempted murder.

“This plan focuses on delivering targeted specialist intervention to reduce those children coming into the multi-agency gangs panel (MAGPan) with poor education and health outcomes, already entrenched in gang associated behaviours.

“The critical issue to understand is how children in Luton are drawn into criminal exploitation, with many factors largely out of their control, such as social economic issues.”

Labour Challney councillor Basit Mahmood said: “It would be good to see something on one of our challenges and risks school exclusions.

“Again and again, daily it’s coming out, the ones which go into pupil referral units, those that get excluded from school, the direct line from school to prison … massively more likely to be involved in criminal exploitation.

“We’ve the highest reoffending rate in Europe in Britain. One of the reasons is half of our prisoners are illiterate and can’t read or write, come out of prison and go back on to what they were doing before.

“Literacy and education are a key part of rehabilitation. It would be good to put that down as one of the challenges we need to address locally to reduce reoffending.”

Community safety portfolio holder and Labour Leagrave councillor Maria Lovell replied: “I would say some of the work is happening already in Luton through the supported transitions programme.

“We’ve some real interventions going on. The youth justice plan highlights the good performance of the service, such as the work with children involved in and at risk of criminal exploitation.”

LBC’s head of youth partnership service Dave Collins added: “Plenty of work in the service during the last seven years has targeted reducing custody for young people.

“Luton has really bucked the trend, not withstanding the three incidents in the town last September. Luton has only had two young people sentenced to custody in five years, which is incredible.

“When you consider the 18- to 20-year-old population in Luton, there’s a disproportionate amount of those young adults in custody.

“Where are prevention services for those vulnerable 18-year-olds that exit care or leave our service? We’re trying to identify that cliff edge.”