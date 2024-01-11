Enforcement action taken to remove caravans parked on historic Luton site

Plans for up to eight caravans on the site were refused

Enforcement action is being taken by a local authority to remove caravans unlawfully parked on a historic site in Luton.

The borough council fears land at the back of 37 to 91 Bramingham Road is being used as residential accommodation.

Plans for up to eight caravans for four gipsy families on the plot of land were refused recently because of the impact on a nearby Neolithic ancient monument.

A view of Waulud's Bank - Picture Google Maps

A change of use application was submitted to the borough council to provide a caravan site for these families at 93 Bramingham Road.

LBC said in a statement: “This planning application for the change of use of the site for residential purposes was refused.

“Therefore, the caravans are parked on the land illegally. We’ve begun the legal enforcement process seeking a cessation of the unauthorised use.

“We can’t stop legitimate access to the site. But also it can’t be used for residential requirements, which is why we’re taking enforcement action.

“The applicant has a right of appeal against our refusal to grant permission. If an appeal is lodged, this would delay the eviction process.”

The site was described in a planning officer’s report as a triangular piece of land located between the housing and “the scheduled ancient monument Waulud’s Bank”.

The report said: “An observable historic use as caravan storage dates back several decades. A number of applications have been received and all refused, mainly during the 1980s, for residential development of this land.

“Part of it refers to the historic environment, aiming to protect, conserve and improve Luton’s unique and rich heritage, identity, and sense of place, while development proposals must take account of the character, setting and distinctiveness of local affected heritage assets.

“Pitches and plots for the provision of sites for gipsies, travellers and travelling showpeople will be permitted in line with current government policy, which identifies certain criteria that must be met to be considered acceptable.

“There’s no current identified need for such accommodation, and the council is meeting the demand for housing within the borough.”

The application would be “unacceptable as a matter of principle”, explained the report. “There were objections from technical consultees about the lack of appropriate research, surveys and evidence to support compliance with Local Plan policies and aspects of the national planning framework.

“The site is set back from the street, so it wouldn’t be anticipated the design and street scene impacts would be significant.

“But no details have been provided on site clearance, while its use for permanent living purposes is out of character with the openness, peace and tranquillity of this location.

“The ‘Neolithic enclosure, known as Waulud’s Bank’, includes the prehistoric earthwork and associated archaeological features located in the area next to it.

“This isn’t a typical example and is therefore considered unique. Only four `henge-enclosures’ have been firmly identified in the entire country.

