Engineering works for Luton Town FC's Power Court recommended for approval next week

Planning application submitted for works to enable Luton Town Football Court to build its new stadium at Power Court v.1

Engineering works to enable Luton Town Football Club’s new stadium to be built are being recommended for approval next week.

Applicant 2020 Developments (Luton) Limited has submitted full plans to the borough council “to move earth and create a development platform” at Power Court, with an access and drainage.

The proposals are required to redevelop the Hatters’ new home, as well as to provide housing, commercial and community uses agreed under previous planning consents, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

CGI of Luton Town's planned stadium at Power Court (Leslie Jones Architecture)

This area is 21 acres of brownfield land within Luton town centre, said the report. “The site is next to the main shopping area and close to St. Mary’s Church, a Grade I listed building.

“It’s located near the eastern boundary of the Plaiters Lea conservation area, and is bisected by the River Lea. The river has been progressively culverted to ease the development of the application site, so there’s only a small portion on the eastern part which remains open.

“A separate planning application has been submitted to divert the culvert, as part of the scheme to redevelop the Power Court site.

The engineering operations will involve transferring earth across and off the site, explained the report. “The project will begin on approval of the current application, and completion of the earthworks is anticipated to be by the end of this year.

“Outline consent was granted for the entirety of the site in 2019 for a mixed-use development with the new football stadium of up to 23,000 capacity at the heart of the scheme.

“This included stadium-related spectator and media facilities, conference rooms, catering and commercial space, residential floorspace and flexible educational, community and commercial uses.

“It also featured hotel accommodation, retail and food and drink outlets, parking, landscaping and river works. A subsequent outline planning application was submitted for the east and west parts of the original Power Court application site, leaving space for the stadium.

“This was to increase the quantum of residential development from 550 to 1,200 properties. Planning permission was granted in September 2022 for a mixed-use development with residential floorspace, a health centre, retail, community uses, and food and drinking establishments.

“That planning approval contained an access, parking, highways, landscaping, the river works and other aspects of the project.

“While much of the application site is vacant, there are some buildings in two of the corners. Some land has been is use for short stay parking for around the last five years, with 768 spaces.

“The vicinity has been mostly cleared of buildings, and there are access roads which continue to allow this location to be serviced,” added the report.

“Power Court has significant ground level changes across the site. An area of land has been used to import material from other construction and demolition sites, with a maximum of 160,000 tonnes per annum.”