Extraction system gets planning approval for new Turkish restaurant in Barton-le-Clay

An extraction system has been approved for a new Turkish restaurant on the site of a former bank in Barton-le-Clay.

The two-storey detached commercial building at 22A Bedford Road was occupied previously by the TSB Bank, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

After the bank’s closure, the building had been vacant since August 2021,” explained the report. “But works began more recently to convert it into a Turkish restaurant to be occupied by ‘Haute Shish’.

“The site has a hardstanding area at the front and back of the premises, including a ramp entrance.”

Haute Shish. Picture: Google Maps

Applicant Haci Sari submitted full plans to install an extraction system, flue and minor external alterations to the back elevation associated with the planned use.

“The proposed development is considered to have an acceptable impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area, including the setting of the adjacent Barton-le-Clay conservation area, and on highway safety,” said the report.

“It’s also considered to have an acceptable neighbour amenity impact, subject to conditions. These relate to the hours of operation of the extraction system, noise levels, and a maintenance and management plan for the odour mitigation apparatus.

“The site is surrounded by timber close-boarded fencing and hedging along the boundaries, and there’s a low level wall along the shared boundary with The Old Bakery.

“This building lies within an area of archaeological potential and outside of the designated local conservation area. But it’s directly next to and considered to be within the setting of this area.

“Alterations at the back of the building consist of the removal of two windows, together with a door and high level window, and adding a fire exit door on the ground floor.

“Most of the external extraction system would be housed inside the roof of the building, with the outside elements involving a new extract pipe from the top of the kitchen canopy within the first floor of the building, following the flat roof and entering into a sloping roof.

“The extraction system is proposed to be constructed of stainless steel,” added the report. “This change of use from a bank to a restaurant wouldn’t be a material one requiring permission as both uses fall under the same business class category.

“The alterations wouldn’t be readily visible within the street scene of Bedford Road at the front of the building or from any other public vantage point outside the site.

“External elements of the extraction system aren’t considered to appear unduly bulky or excessively prominent.”

Barton-le-Clay Parish Council considered the proposals acceptable, “although would have preferred the flue chimney to be positioned as per a previous application behind the cladding to be less visible to residents”. The committee unanimously approved the development.