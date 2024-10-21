CGI of proposed project, view of The Stage from station approach. Picture: LBC

Final contract talks have begun over a £136m regeneration project for Luton town centre, which is expected to create up to 650 jobs.

Construction work on The Stage is due to start later this year and be completed by the end of 2026, according to applicant Luton Borough Council.

The mixed-use development on the former Bute Street shoppers car park in Church Street includes residential properties, a multi-purpose performance and community area, a food court and commercial space.

Planning permission was granted in May by the local authority’s development management committee. The four-acre site was the former Bute Street railway station and sidings, replaced by a multi-storey car park and bus station, since demolished, the planning meeting was told.

This scheme includes two nine-to-ten-storey blocks providing 292 homes and a two-storey to five-storey mixed-use building to which the community would have access.

There are also plans for a new public square, a pedestrian route from Bute Street to Church Street, private residential and communal gardens and parking for the mixed-use premises.

An application was made to LBC last month for the discharge of two planning conditions. This is the process of submitting and getting approval for extra details attached to a planning permission before work begins on a site.

An LBC spokeswoman said in a starement: “The latest position is that the final contract negotiations are under way, while main build construction will start later this year and completion is due at the end of 2026.”

The area forms part of the Station Gateway allocation under the LBC Local Plan, which supports residential-led mixed-use development as part of the town centre regeneration.

Planning consultant for the project Lisa Skinner explained at the committee meeting: “The Luton town centre master plan sets out the vision to regenerate this area and has been key to the project.

“This development creates a gateway to the town centre and the railway station. It also provides links to other areas, such as Power Court.

“As the first such scheme in the area, this will act as a catalyst for other projects. The residential mix will increase the quality and number of family sized properties in the town centre.

“It’s estimated 642 jobs would be created overall. The plaza creates a meeting place. The residential element is car free and a separate cycle hub with storage for 196 bikes is proposed.

“The applicant intended to provide 20 per cent affordable housing, but this wasn’t viable because of increased building costs and changes in the economy.”

Principal planning officer Eleanor Downs said in May: “A community use agreement will secure access to the performance and food court spaces for local benefit.

“The impact on the surrounds is balanced against providing family homes, public space provision, community access and landscaping, while bringing a vacant site back into use.

“The layout doesn’t integrate with the current urban grain of the surrounds, which impacts the character and alters the perception of key views of this area.

“But it’s been concluded the plans represent less than substantial harm to the conservation area and nearby Grade II listed buildings.”