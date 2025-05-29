Final section of storage plots in Luton given green light despite concerns about job opportunities

The final section of the Newlands Park mixed-use strategic development in Luton has been approved, despite concerns about limited job opportunities from open storage sites

Applicant Wrenbridge Land Limited submitted full plans for a perimeter fence, hardstanding for storage use and other works at separate plots F and G, on land next to junction 10 to 10A of the M1, off Newlands Road, in Luton.

The borough council’s development management committee held two votes, one for each site.

Principal planning officer David Hall told the committee: “The use of this site for storage purposes was confirmed by a series of applications submitted for the overall Newlands Park scheme.

Newlands Park plan from Wrenbridge

“This has been allocated for a mix-use development since the mid-1990s,” he said. “Both plots, F and G, have changes of level across the site.

“Despite recent engineering works to create development platforms, it still slopes in a manner which limits other forms of use other than storage.

“There’s a high pressure gas main which runs along the plot boundaries with Newlands Road, with a three-metre requirement between any buildings or development. Power lines cut across the southern part of the plot.

“There’s a restriction on height which can be safely delivered at this location. Open storage is the only practical use of the land. A planning condition limits the extent of the use and the way these storage arrangements are delivered.

“Such conditions will safeguard the appearance of the site within the surrounding area. The scheme is acceptable in principle, supporting the development of the adjacent strategic allocation site.”

Director of professional services firm WSP Sean McGrath for the applicant explained: “The topography, with the high pressure gas main and the clearance for the power lines running across the site, means we can’t put a commercial building on either of these plots.

“That’s why open storage is the only viable commercial use because this will make the other units already consented more attractive to potential occupiers.

“The reality is modern logistics facilities maximise a site for the efficiency of their buildings, with little space for ad hoc storage and the parking of lorries.

“We don’t know what the storage will be. So we’ve agreed conditions with officers to ensure it remains orderly and organised, without becoming unsightly. An operational management plan will ensure the character of the area isn’t damaged.

“These are the final two pieces of the Newlands Park development. Having off site and overspill storage will make the wider scheme more attractive to potential occupiers looking for headquarters premises.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks said: “I’m seriously concerned about the employment level potential of this development, and we’ll end up with a load more warehouses.

“That doesn’t provide a substantial amount of job opportunities. Warehousing never has and produces fewer now because of the levels of automation.”

Mr Hall replied: “These two applications won’t affect levels of employment generated from the wider site, which has planning permission already. This situation would have been addressed at that time.”

Councillors approved the developments separately, with seven votes in favour of both applications and three against.