Fine handed out as council reminds Luton businesses how to properly deal with waste

Dozens of businesses in Luton have been reminded of how to properly dispose of their waste as the council handed out a fine to those not complying with the rules.

Luton Borough Council carried out checks on businesses in High Town last week to make sure they were dealing with their waste correctly.

Of the 61 business premises visited, only around a third were fully compliant. Those that did not follow the rules were found to be using residents’ household bins, taking waste home, not having a trade waste contract and using other businesses trade waste bins.

All businesses have to store and dispose of their waste properly and are required to keep records of what was disposed of and who got rid of it.

Rubbish bin in an alleyway. Picture: Tookapic from Pixabay

Twelve businesses now have the correct waste arrangements while the council will pursue the remaining cases to make sure that they comply with their legal obligations.

One business could not explain where the waste has been taken to, and another In at least was given a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder responsible for Environmental Enforcement, said: “We want businesses in the town to be aware of their obligations if they produce, carry, keep, dispose of, treat, import or have control of waste. The law requires them to keep it safe, make sure it’s dealt with responsibly and only given to businesses authorised to take it.