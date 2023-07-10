News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Flamingo Fiesta ‘regrettably’ cancelled by Luton Council after thunderstorms predicted

People took to social media to voice their disappointment at the decision
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST

Luton Council cancelled their Flamingo Fiesta in the Hat Gardens at the weekend after thunderstorms were forecast.

The event in the new pocket park on Bute Street was set to be for families to commemorate National Children's Carnival Week.

But the day before, Luton Council announced it would be cancelling the fiesta. A spokesperson for the authority said: “After carefully reviewing the Friday weather forecast, we regrettably made the difficult decision to cancel the Fiesta Flamingo on Saturday.

Pictured: The pocket park on Bute StreetPictured: The pocket park on Bute Street
Pictured: The pocket park on Bute Street
Most Popular

“The forecast predicted thunderstorms in Luton throughout the event, and as an outdoor event catering for families, the safety of our attendees is of utmost importance to us.”

Under the council’s Facebook post announcing the news, one resident said: “if you cancelled every event because of the chance of a shower you wouldn’t never have one,”

The council said it is working with its partners to find alternative date this summer for the event.

Related topics:PeopleLutonFacebook