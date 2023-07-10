Luton Council cancelled their Flamingo Fiesta in the Hat Gardens at the weekend after thunderstorms were forecast.

The event in the new pocket park on Bute Street was set to be for families to commemorate National Children's Carnival Week.

But the day before, Luton Council announced it would be cancelling the fiesta. A spokesperson for the authority said: “After carefully reviewing the Friday weather forecast, we regrettably made the difficult decision to cancel the Fiesta Flamingo on Saturday.

“The forecast predicted thunderstorms in Luton throughout the event, and as an outdoor event catering for families, the safety of our attendees is of utmost importance to us.”

Under the council’s Facebook post announcing the news, one resident said: “if you cancelled every event because of the chance of a shower you wouldn’t never have one,”