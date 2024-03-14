Former Labour deputy leader of Luton Borough Council becomes interim leader of Conservative group

Luton Town Hall and, inset, Aslam Khan

Former Labour deputy leader of Luton Borough Council Aslam Khan has become the interim leader of the Conservative group on the local authority.

It follows a decision by the Conservative Party to replace its group leader Stuart Miller, who has become an Independent councillor, according to LBC’s website.

Councillor Miller was elected to represent Bramingham ward as one of three successes for the party at May’s local council elections.

An email from former Conservative group leader John Baker confirmed he has no plans to take up the position on an interim basis, but “advised councillor Aslam Khan has done so”.

Councillor Baker was re-elected to the local authority in May to also serve Bramingham ward, as one of the party’s representatives on LBC.

Former executive portfolio holder for enhancing skills and education councillor Khan only resigned from the Labour Party last summer, saying he did so with “a heavy heart” to become an Independent initially.

He then switched allegiance to the Conservative Party in September, explaining at the time that the Labour Party “no longer upholds the values” which attracted him to join.

“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, as I’ve had the privilege of serving in this role for the past 13 years,” he added.

Councillor Khan was elected to represent Poets ward in May, having served previously in Lewsey ward since 2011.

He became LBC deputy leader in 2021, after former councillor Sian Timoney decided not to stand for re-election last year.

Councillor Miller is understood to have left his role as Conservative group leader in light of an interview he gave on local radio, and has been approached for comment.