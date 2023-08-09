Around 130 children and their parents and carers were treated to a free day at the cinema on Friday (August 4), courtesy of Central Bedfordshire Council.

The cinema trip to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable was part of the council’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which is for children who get free school meals. Families were invited to enjoy a day of movies, and between films, enjoyed a free buffet lunch.

Louise from Leighton Buzzard, who went along with her 8-year-old son, said: “I think the HAF programme is amazing and we really appreciate it.

Council staff get ready to meet families at the Grove Theatre (Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council)

“It gets children out of the house and you can do fun things with them without having to worry about the cost. My son has got additional needs and it’s great that I can take him along to things like this and feel welcome.”

Jenson, aged nine, gave the cinema day a thumbs up. His mum said: “He’s been signed up to a few activities and really enjoyed them. I work in a school and I’m a single mum so I wouldn’t have been able to do things like this, without the programme.”

Staff from the Council’s children’s centres also attended the cinema day and were available for families to access advice and support.