Funding boost from government to help smokers in Central Bedfordshire quit

Extra funds are to be used to reduce the number of smokers in Central Bedfordshire from around one in ten adults, or 25,000 residents, a meeting heard.

Smoking prevalence has been decreasing steadily for decades because of comprehensive tobacco control measures implemented locally and nationally, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s health and wellbeing board.

“But progress is now at risk of stalling,” warned the report. “Without further action, England will miss the smoke free 2030 ambition of five per cent smoking rates or less.

“This target would be seven years behind schedule, with the poorest areas not meeting it until 2044. It’s estimated that 10.6 per cent of adults in Central Bedfordshire smoke based on data from 2023, which is a drop from 15 per cent the year before.

“We need to continue to be innovative in our approach to ensure more smokers are supported to quit and to address local inequalities.

“Additional funding from the local stop smoking services and support grant (LSSSASG) is enabling us to do more. Helping individual smokers to quit is a vital component to reduce the figures and remains a key priority for the service.

“Of equal importance are evidenced-based tobacco control measures, which serve to change social norms around smoking, reduce the number of people who start smoking and prevent residents being exposed to passive smoking. At least half of smokers will die prematurely if they don’t give up the habit.”

CBC’s deputy director of public health Ciceley Scarborough told the board: “We’re under the England figure, although that still equates to 25,000 smokers in Central Bedfordshire.

“That’s an enormous number, which we need to do something about,” she said. “The stark figures on admissions to hospital are from 2019/20, which remain relevant even if out-of-date.

“There were 2,100 Central Bedfordshire residents admitted to hospital, with 850 dying of smoking-related diseases. Particular cohorts of the population are more likely to smoke than others.

“There are differences between the most deprived and affluent areas, as well as higher smoking rates in those with mental health or serious mental health issues.

“We’ve a national policy change moving through Parliament, which comes with extra funding. Our additional funding equates to £380,000 per annum for five years, and we’re in the second year.

“Under the Bill, anyone born after January 1, 2009 will never legally buy cigarettes and other tobacco products. Through the smoke free generation grant, we could introduce a face-to-face officer in our drug and alcohol treatment service, and look at smokers who attend a targeted healthy lung check.

“Globally 80m people die through smoking-related illness every year, with 7.1m directly from smoking and 1.3m from exposure to secondhand smoke. It disproportionately affects people on low incomes. This is a preventable cause of death.”

Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith, who chairs the board, suggested contacting voluntary sector partners to offer added support in reducing the number of local residents who smoke.

The board noted the planned use of the support grant and the ongoing service development to encourage more people to stop smoking.