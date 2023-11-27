Garden waste collections across Central Bedfordshire suspended from next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garden waste collections across Bedfordshire will be suspended from next week.

Central Bedfordshire Council is reminding residents collections will pause for the winter break between Monday December 4 and Friday February 23.

Households can still drop garden waste at the region’s four recycling centres during the 12-week hiatus.

Residents will need ID such as a driving licence, bus pass, a recent utilities or council tax bill, or an HMRC letter.