Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former leader of Luton Council, Viv Dunington, has died.

The father-of-three has died peacefully at the age of 95.

Before his time on council, Viv was a well-known optometrist, first joining Brown and White Opticians upon moving to the area in 1954.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viv Dunington. Submitted image.

He went on to set up an opticians branch with colleague, Keith White, in Houghton Regis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viv always had an interest in politics and was elected to Luton Borough Council in 1967, where he continued for 36 years. In 1974 he became Conservative Leader and in 1976 leader of the council.

Viv was proud to receive the MBE in 1988, where he was invested by Queen Elizabeth.

In 2014, another honour followed when he was made Freeman of the Borough of Luton. He finally retired as a councillor in 2003, but continued serving on numerous governing bodies well into his 80s.

Viv was married to wife Pauline who died in 2010. He had three children Chris, Gary and Tracy. His youngest son Gary died in 2003.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Son Chris said: “Dad was adored by all his family, he was a very generous and wise man. He was always cheerful with a smile on his face. Dad`s reputation both personally and professionally was known far and wide and felt by everyone who met him. Our family will never forget him, he leaves an indelible imprint in our memories and our lives. “