‘Generous and wise’ former Luton Council leader has died aged 95
A former leader of Luton Council, Viv Dunington, has died.
The father-of-three has died peacefully at the age of 95.
Before his time on council, Viv was a well-known optometrist, first joining Brown and White Opticians upon moving to the area in 1954.
He went on to set up an opticians branch with colleague, Keith White, in Houghton Regis.
Viv always had an interest in politics and was elected to Luton Borough Council in 1967, where he continued for 36 years. In 1974 he became Conservative Leader and in 1976 leader of the council.
Viv was proud to receive the MBE in 1988, where he was invested by Queen Elizabeth.
In 2014, another honour followed when he was made Freeman of the Borough of Luton. He finally retired as a councillor in 2003, but continued serving on numerous governing bodies well into his 80s.
Viv was married to wife Pauline who died in 2010. He had three children Chris, Gary and Tracy. His youngest son Gary died in 2003.
Son Chris said: “Dad was adored by all his family, he was a very generous and wise man. He was always cheerful with a smile on his face. Dad`s reputation both personally and professionally was known far and wide and felt by everyone who met him. Our family will never forget him, he leaves an indelible imprint in our memories and our lives. “
The funeral will be held at the Vale Crematorium Butterfield Road, on Friday November 10 at 1pm.