Around 260 Luton residents visited Eaton Green Tidy Tip when Luton Council and FCC Environment hosted its first pop-up shop.

The attendees bought 104 pre-loved items sold including bikes, toys, furniture, garden items and homeware – at a fraction of the cost of buying news. The day, held in July, raised funds for charities in the town including Keech Hospice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now the council has announced a date for a second pop-up – Saturday, August 26.

Eaton Green Road tidy tip (Picture: Google Maps)

Jon Melling, FCC Environment’s contract manager for Luton, said: “It was a fantastic first event! Thank you to the many residents who came along to pick up a bargain and support us on the day. The pop-up would not have been possible without the hard work of the team and the donations received at Luton’s two recycling centres.”

While Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said “I’m glad that people got on board with our first reuse event. The donated items could have been turned into rubbish but by having the pop up it meant they could be given a new lease of life.

"We’re sure the next event will be as successful so if you’ve got something you’d like to donate please drop it down to one of our tidy tips so it can be used – one person’s junk is another person’s treasure!"