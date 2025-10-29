Green bin charge in Luton could rise to £50 for 9 months

Charges for green bins in Luton could change

Green waste fees in Luton could rise to £50 for nine months of the year to meet service costs.

The borough council is weighing up its options on its 2026 garden waste collection operations, which could see a one-month reduction in service from ten months to nine.

Collections would take place between March and November, rather than at present from February, according to a report to the local authority’s scrutiny finance review group.

The service proposes a lower rate of £50 over nine months, to adjust the service fees in response to rising operational costs and regional pricing trends, said the report.

“Incremental price increases have followed since the service began in 2021, with a charge of £48 per bin for the current 2025 season. Luton’s charges remain significantly lower than the regional average.

“There are up to 20,000 subscribers each year, as the scheme approaches its sixth season, with about 4,500 tonnes of waste collected each year.

“This strong customer base has helped to generate income and contribute to council’s budget position, while promoting sustainable garden waste recycling to householders.”

LBC started its kerbside garden waste collection service after the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) permitted local authorities to charge, explained the report.

“This would enable councils to manage waste more sustainably, reduce landfill costs and cover the expense of the non-statutory service. It remains free for residents to dispose of their own garden waste at the two civic amenity sites (tidy tips) in the town.

“The number of subscribers dropped slightly from 21,622 (£40 per bin) in 2021 to 20,079 (£45 per bin) in 2024. The current number of subscribers as of October 2025 is 18,547.

“Analysis of tonnage collection data highlights that February consistently has the lowest participation. There are 295 councils (84 per cent) offering a subscription-based service, with an average charge of £58.62 per season.”

LBC’s strategy and sustainability service manager Shaun Askins told the review group: “This report focuses on the subscription-based garden waste service and the proposal to have a four per cent increase from £48 to £50 a season.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks, who chairs the review group, said: “Since charges have risen, 3,000 people appear to have stopped using the service and that presumably has led to more flytipping.

“It certainly has shown an increase in garden waste being flytipped in the Bradgers Hill nature reserve. Do we know how much extra flytipping of garden waste has occurred?”

Mr Askins replied: “Flytipping has remained between two and four per cent of incidents over the years.

“The two civic amenity sites have been receiving garden waste throughout that time, which is free to all residents. The numbers remain steady or drop slightly as people start to share the bins, especially some of the residents with smaller gardens.”

Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw added: “There’s no proof since the cost (gradually) went up from £40 that flytipping has increased. We’re still the cheapest by far of all the councils locally, even at £50.”

The review group agreed to ask LBC’s executive to maintain the ten-month operation, after refusing to support this recommendation with a reference to further flytipping.