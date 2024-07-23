Have your say on the new local plan

Central Bedfordshire Council wants to know what you think makes a great place to live as it starts a 10-week consultation over its new local plan.

The new plan will help shape the future of new homes, jobs and infrastructure, recreation and leisure, transport, local facilities, and green spaces, in the years ahead.

The council wants to hear from people of all ages, and across all its towns, villages and communities, about what is important to them and their families for the future of the area.

Already, it has identified six key themes:

· Access to outstanding new or improved green space and nature

· Jobs that are easy to get to

· High-quality, well-designed homes for every stage of life

· Excellent transport options, including walking and cycling

· Great local facilities such as roads, schools, shops, and parks

· Respecting and enhancing the unique character of our towns and villages

Leader of the council, Cllr Adam Zerny, said: "We want this plan to give the public a real say in shaping the future of our area. It’s vital the council learns about the hopes and aspirations residents have for their communities.

“I know how much people want to preserve green spaces and the unique character of our towns and villages, and we want to ensure wildlife flourishes, and create communities where families can thrive.

"Within this, we recognise the need to provide new homes and jobs for the next generation, so younger people have the chance to buy their first homes near family and friends, and for people downsizing to stay close to their roots.

“Effective planning allows us to control it. We want to put communities at the heart of our new Local Plan, ensuring that development brings the opportunity for appropriate facilities, services and roads, and new or improved green spaces.

“Developing a Local Plan is a long process, and there will be many opportunities for people to have their say as the plan develops. But getting involved at this stage is crucial if you want to help shape the future of where you live – we encourage everyone to find out more, sign up for updates, and take part in the conversation.”