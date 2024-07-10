Have your say: Luton Borough Council wants thoughts on draft parking plans for town
The draft Parking Strategy 2024 – 2030 also aims help reduce dependence on cars, promote active and sustainable travel, improve health, reduce air pollution, and also supporting Luton’s business needs.
The council’s current parking strategy was adopted in 2013 and measures like ‘red routes’ around the town centre, a trial of traffic exclusion zones around six school a scheme to seize and store illegally parked cars have already been introduced.
The new draft strategy looks to balance the right parking for the needs of Luton whilst meeting the 2040 vision to be “a healthy, fair and sustainable town”.
It includes promoting sustainable transport; making sure parking schemes support road and community safety and preventing and reducing the amount of illegal parking.
Cllr Javed Hussain said: “The aim of the draft Parking Strategy is to provide balanced and appropriate parking facilities that support the economic, environmental and accessibility requirements of the town.
“Luton has seen year-on-year car ownership growth over the last ten years and this creates an increasing demand for parking, both in residential, commercial and leisure areas. However, there are opportunities to reduce car travel for shorter journeys and we want to encourage more cycling, walking and the use of public or shared transport.”
The feedback will shape the strategy, before the council’s Executive consider whether to approve it later this year. There will be a session for people to share their views outside Pandora in the Mall on July 18.