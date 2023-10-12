Higher fines for flytipping and littering as Luton council declares war on waste

Fly-tipping stock image

Higher fines will be imposed for flytipping and littering offences in Luton because the local authority is formally declaring a war on waste.

The borough council says banners will be displayed in the town centre once a 1,500 penalty notice target is achieved, warning ‘Do you want to be next?’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penalty notices for littering and graffiti will be £500, up from £150 and £75 respectively, unless paid promptly which would be a £75 fine for both.

For flytipping and household duty of care offences the fines increase to £1,000 from £400, with a £250 prompt payment allowance.

“Waste is a significant issue for the town,” warned a report to the executive committee. “That’s because of the increasing volume of waste produced and the continued presence of unacceptably high levels of littering, flytipping and inappropriate disposal of rubbish.

“These elements are negatively impacting on LBC’s ability to operate efficiently. Excessive waste tonnages and lower than desirable recycling is a burden for the refuse crews, and a negative for the climate agenda, as well as a drain on valuable public finances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The continued presence of litter, flytipping and dumped items is unacceptable. It adversely impacts on our ability to maintain clean and tidy streets.

“If various items weren’t dumped, the service could dedicate its time to beneficial activities, such as scrubbing, power washing and deep cleaning.”

Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw explained: “We’ve tried education through the schools, leaflets, adverts on the side of the bin wagons, going round the churches and mosques, we’ve tried everything.

“The council doesn’t throw the litter on the ground. We’ve got people all over the town who don’t care. If you walk around the town centre, you’ll see how much cleaner it is now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve enforcement officers going round and doing the job we pay them to do. There are 1,500 bins in the town. We expect to issue 1,500 penalty notices to people within the next three weeks.

“There’ve been 18 prosecutions in court. But the problem is that £5,400 in fines goes into the court system. We prefer offenders paying their on the spot fines to us because at least we keep them.

“Let’s stop apologising for it. They dump the rubbish or flytip, so they need to realise we’ll catch them and hit them hard in the pocket. We’re determined to clean Luton up.”

Labour Biscot councillor Tahmina Saleem said: “There are some hotspots or particular corners in my ward where residents know if they flytip it’s going to be removed. It’s almost predictable. We know where those repeat areas are. Can we use surveillance to enforce that?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Shaw replied: “We don’t pick up flytipped waste now without searching through it with body-worn cameras to gather any evidence we can to prosecute and then take them to court.

“There are banners ordered for the town centre for the day we hit 1,500 penalty notices. We’re not holding back any longer and we’re going for these people full-time.”