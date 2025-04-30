Hope of footpath link for Caddington housing estate as people "dice with death" on nearby road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents on a Caddington housing estate have “diced with death” along a nearby road for more than ten years, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel, a meeting heard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their long wait for a footpath to be built linking their properties on the Caddington Woods estate to the village and Slip End appears to be nearing a conclusion.

Work is expected to begin on the path this summer, once a legal barrier is overcome, a full Central Bedfordshire Council meeting was told. A 222-signature petition was presented to the local authority calling on it to build the Heritage Greenway between Caddington and Slip End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Tony Coaker referred to the footway being “already agreed, funded and promised more than a decade ago” explaining: “It was meant to link new homes at Caddington Woods to the village.

Chaul End Road. Picture: Google Maps

“Instead, residents have a kind of daily obstacle course. The development has 325 homes, but no pathway, no route to school, the shops, the doctors or church, unless you’re prepared to trek through mud or dice with death on Chaul End Road.

“That road is narrow, dark, bendy and unburdened by pavement. Accidents are common. It’s not an inconvenience, it’s a structural absurdity. The greenway was meant to solve it, a path for walkers, cyclists, horse riders and anyone not on four-wheel drive.

“But it got stuck. Apparently an overseas-based landowner objected. Now we hear this objection is being withdrawn. A relief and a credit to those who quietly negotiated for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s make it real this time, a proper surface for all seasons. It’s not too much to ask for infrastructure with a little ambition. It’s about safety, commonsense, fairness and following through.

“You approved this development at Caddington Woods. The path was part of the deal. It’s the only thing left to be done,” he said.

“So no more stalling, just build the greenway, and spare future residents the comedy of having to campaign for a pathway in the 21st century.”

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye replied: “I can feel how frustrating it must be for the people living through this and having to campaign for something which should be on the ground already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The good news is that once the objection is withdrawn over the land ownership, the council should be able to make a confirmation order in May.

“CBC has visited the site with its highways contractor Milestone and we’re waiting for a quote for the surfacing works, which is expected soon. When that goes through, construction should start in the summer.”

Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience councillor Wye added she had a meeting planned with Conservative Caddington councillor Kevin Collins to look at the area the following day.

Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BRCC) worked in partnership with the Caddington and Slip End neighbourhood plan steering group to identify the need for and viability of an off-road, multi-user route linking the communities within Caddington and Slip End, according to a BRCC document in January 2015.