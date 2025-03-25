Houghton Regis councillor steps down as chairman of Central Bedfordshire committees after switching political allegiance

Cllr Pat Hamill. Picture supplied by councillor.

A Central Bedfordshire councillor is relinquishing his role as chairman on two local authority committees, after switching his political allegiance.

Houghton Regis East councillor Pat Hamill has left the Independent Alliance and is now a non-aligned Independent, according to his Central Bedfordshire Council profile.

But he refuted claims by CBC’s Liberal Democrats that he could be joining Reform UK, saying: “Residents know my history with political parties.

“They don’t come into the equation. I always put my residents first and it will continue in that vein. Two Liberal Democrats (on CBC) have defected to the Independents. They weren’t making a fuss then.

“It’s what politics is all about. They’re still the same councillors. I wouldn’t rule out anything, if it benefits my residents. I do what I need to do for them.

“They can judge me in 2027, if they feel aggrieved. I’ve been a councillor since 1985, on and off. You win some and lose some. I always give 100 per cent.”

CBC’s Lib Dems called on councillor Hamill “to stand down from the local authority with immediate effect, after he announced his intention to cease being an Independent Alliance councillor, amid speculation he would join Reform UK”.

Liberal Democrat group spokesman and Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman said: “Local residents in Houghton Regis put their trust in councillor Hamill because he told them he was independent of party politics.

“They didn’t vote for someone who represents a party of Putin and Trump apologists. Councillor Hamill should stand down and fight a by-election as a Reform candidate.”

Councillor Hamill described it as “just a change of group” based around access arrangements to the new Houghton Regis Leisure and Community Centre, after years of frustration at “a lack of investment” in the town.

“It’s hard to make decisions when you’re a (ruling) political group,” he explained. “But the decisions you make have to be the right ones. On the sports hall, we’re not delivering for the residents of Houghton Regis.

“There’ll be reduced hours restricted to evenings and weekends. You’ll have to book through the (Houstone) school, and block bookings are expected as well. It means that those who struggle to engage in sports will be left to walk the streets.”

The new school was 25 years overdue, he told the local democracy reporting service, adding: “Secondary education was being provided (previously) in a run down building, impacting on students’ lives.

“We only got the new leisure centre after the money for ours was handed over to Leighton Buzzard. We were told to get on a bus to Dunstable. Our new leisure centre is due to open on Saturday (March 29).

“That’s needed, although it’s well overdue again. We’re told we’ve had £50m of funding given to Houghton Regis. But there has to be some investment locally.

“The sports hall won’t deliver for a growing town. We’re soon to be the largest in Central Bedfordshire with 54,000 residents, and there’s one doctor’s surgery.”

Asked about his roles chairing CBC’s sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee and its police and crime advisory panel, he replied: “I’ve lost those. That’s the way it goes.”