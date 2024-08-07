Hundreds sign petition calling for axed Luton and Welwyn bus service to be reinstated

Over 200 people have called on the county council to ‘reverse the decline in rural bus services’ around Hertfordshire.

Anne-Mary Howie started an e-petition calling for the council to work with bus providers to provide “a service that serves residents in rural areas” in July.

And it has already been backed by more than 200 people who live or work in the county.

According to the petition rural bus services in Hertfordshire are “in decline”, highlighting the 366 service between Welwyn Garden City and Luton.

Council officials acknowledge that service – operated on behalf of the county council – has been “scaled back”.

The petition points to the wide-ranging impact caused by the “loss” of the service. It read: “The loss of the 366 has affected many adversely: people who are unable to drive, students, workers: both young and old,” states the petition.

“It served a semi-rural area where the alternatives are less sustainable or more expensive.”

Going on to detail the impact further, it stated: “The loss of a link to a main line rail station has meant it is difficult to get to hospital appointments in London and Stevenage.

“The route was a link to larger shopping centres, including access to banks, many of which have closed locally.

“Post 16 educational choices are affected if transport to the local FE college is not available. It was also a link to the airport at Luton.”

Commenting directly on the 366 service a spokesperson for the county council acknowledged that the service had been “scaled back”.

But he pointed to “improvements” that were already planned to be implemented next month: “The 366 bus route is still in operation but was scaled back earlier in the year, with services primarily operating during peak hours,” he said.

“The 366 service will see improvements from 2 September 2024 with more journeys operating between Welwyn Garden City, Harpenden and Luton in off peak hours. In addition, the service will resume from South Hatfield.”

“Passengers wishing to take advantage of this route and the improved services later in the year can check timetables, fares and concessions by visiting www.intalink.org.uk.”

A spokesperson for the county council said: “We welcome the views of our residents and petitions are one way that people can get in touch.

“If the petition receives enough signatures from people who live or work in Hertfordshire and fulfils the necessary policy criteria, it will be considered by the appropriate council panel.”