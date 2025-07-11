'I fell over because the cemetery was so overgrown' Bereaved Luton woman slams council and claims it's 'impossible' to visit graves

A woman has questioned the council over how it maintains one of its cemeteries in Luton, saying she could not see the graves through the overgrown grass.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Collins, 57, had been trying to visit the graves of her relatives in Luton’s general cemetery on Rothsay Road on Father’s Day, but was appalled at the state of it.

She explained: “When I went on Father's Day, that's probably the worst I've ever seen it. [The council] said they only cut it twice a year. It looks to me like they haven't cut it at all this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue raised the issue with Rachel Hopkins MP who wrote to the council about the problems.

The graves in the cemetery. Picture: Sue Collins

In a response to the MP, Jane Conway, the council’s green space manager, explained: “...grass cutting around the boundary paths at the General Cemetery site is cut between 6-8 times between March and November in line with other 'closed cemeteries' and amenity grassland areas across the town.

“The council now manages parts of the middle area of the Rothsay Road Cemetery to improve biodiversity, encourage native wildflowers and habitats for wildlife, and assist in meeting Luton 2040 targets related to climate change and achieving Net Zero.

“The council currently cuts the grass in this middle section on one occasion in July. As is good practice in the management of nature conservation grassland, the grass-cuttings in July are raked up and cleared from site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “One of the changes that we have identified is the need to introduce an early cut to the nature conservation grassland in the middle area in April. This means that the conservation area will be cut on two occasions, April and July. This should help with access to graves in the middle area where a few graves are still visited.”

But Sue rejects the council’s claims that the grass is a ‘meadow’. She has arthritis and struggles with her mobility, with the current state of the cemetery making it even more difficult for her to visit.

She said: “It's not a meadow at all. It's just an excuse. When I went to try to go to my dad's grave, I actually fell. You cannot see underfoot. It's all overgrown. You can't see between the graves. It's dangerous.

“There are no flowers. It's just thick, out-of-control undergrowth, and it's made it impossible for anyone in the centre to visit the graves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine, who lives near the cemetery, said: “The points raised in the letter from Jane Conway are, for me, the lack of wildflowers growing. It doesn't resemble a meadow, merely uncut grass.

“The fact that the council will cut paths to visited graves if given two weeks' notice is immaterial if it isn't advertised. Visitors have no way of knowing otherwise.”

And in response to the council claim the cemetery is ‘closed’, Sue said: “I don't know how they can say that when there's no evidence to back that up. When I've been to the graves, I've seen people visiting that part of the cemetery.”

A Luton Council spokesperson said: “We are deeply sorry for the distress experienced by this resident during their recent visit to the General Cemetery on Rothsay Road. We understand how important it is for families to be able to access burial spaces safely and with dignity, and we sincerely regret any upset caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take full responsibility for ensuring the cemetery remains a welcoming and accessible place for all visitors. We are actively listening to residents’ concerns and are committed to finding the right balance between accessibility, public safety, and the preservation of the site’s biodiversity and historic character.

“Our team is scheduled to carry out regular mowing works at the site over the coming fortnight, and we are committed to reviewing maintenance practices to address concerns raised. We encourage any residents with specific requests to contact our Parks and Countryside team directly at [email protected] so we can respond more effectively.

"The current management approach was introduced after rare grassland species were discovered at the site in 2020. In response, the council adopted a five-year plan to protect and enhance biodiversity, including changes to the mowing schedule to encourage native wildflowers and support wildlife habitats. While wildflowers may not yet be prominent in some areas, this long-term approach takes time to show visible results.”

They added: “While there are some preventative safety measures in place at the site, including restricted vehicle access, we take all safety concerns extremely seriously and urge residents to report any incidents of illegal activity to Bedfordshire Police or of antisocial behaviour to the council’s ASB team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sue, whose father died 25 years ago, wants something done to make sure other bereaved families don’t have to go through the same ordeal.

She explained: “It's already hard enough to visit your family in a cemetery because you miss them. So it's already hard. Now you've got to fight a jungle to get to the grave without falling over or breaking an ankle.

“On top of this, you've got drug abuse, your drug users in there, you don't know what they're capable of. If they were desperate, they might come and intimidate you and see what you've got.

“Now I feel like I can't go to the grave at all because it is too dangerous for so many reasons. And I should be able to visit my graves and be able to maintain and place flowers on anniversaries and keep a general eye on it, and I should be able to go there at Christmas and birthdays.”