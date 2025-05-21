"I want to listen to the people": Dunstable’s first Black mayor vows to put “needs of the community first”

Cllr Sally Kimondo and Cllr Richard Attwell. Picture: Dunstable Town Council

A councillor and social worker has been appointed as the first ever Black Mayor of Dunstable this week.

Cllr Sally Kimondo was born in Kenya and moved to the town more than 20 years ago, raising her family, attending the University of Bedfordshire and establishing a strong community.

The 47-year-old said: “I’ll be carrying on what the past mayors have done for them. It's been about trying to unite the communities and the businesses together, and the town.

“I am an immigrant who has settled in the UK and called Dunstable my home. I'm the first Black mayor. I want to listen to the people and make sure that their needs are always at the forefront of what we do.”

Outside of her social work, Sally founded the Luton, Dunstable & Surrounding Kenya Community Forum (LDSKCF), a group for Kenyan people in the towns, giving them a space to connect and share their culture.

When asked what she will bring to her role, the new mayor said: “Diversity, being able to relate with people in different ways.

“I've experienced domestic violence and discrimination. I've learned to appreciate people in terms of being more considerate, because I know how people have treated me.

“For me, it's also promoting multiculturalism, as our society has really evolved.

“I'm that person who's worked hard, who's giving back to the community, who's given back to society, and who makes a contribution back. I want to be that person who can see that some of us are making a positive contribution to society.”

The Dunstable East councillor will be joined by Cllr Richard Attwell, who will serve as the new deputy town mayor.

Cllr Kimondo said: “He's my deputy mayor, and I am looking forward to us working together to put the needs of the community first, that’s the priority.”

The town council’s spokesperson said: “Cllr Sally Kimondo has officially been appointed as the first Black mayor of Dunstable.

“Her appointment marks a powerful moment of progress and representation for Dunstable. As Mayor, she brings a wealth of experience, compassion, and a forward-thinking vision for the future of Dunstable. Her leadership is not only a reflection of the town's growing diversity but also a testament to the strength of unity and community spirit.”