Impact of M1/A6 link road ignored in draft transport plan for Luton - with all the benefits for Central Beds, warns councillor

A transport blueprint for Luton contains no mention of the £32m M1/A6 link road north of the town and the infrastructure work which should accompany the bypass, a meeting heard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council was urged to reaffirm its objections to Central Bedfordshire Council’s highways project, if all the benefits are likely to favour the applicant rather than Luton.

LBC is required by legislation to prepare a local transport plan, according to a report to its overview and scrutiny board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Innovations in travel planning trigger the need for a vision-led approach to managing Luton’s transport system, which places the user at the centre, said the report.

Map of the link road route

“Key has been ensuring transport and its infrastructure reflect the needs of residents, commuters, businesses and visitors so they’re fully included regardless of someone’s ability, financial circumstances or journey purpose.”

LBC’s head of transport services Antony Swift told the board: “The draft plan five is both a policy framework and infrastructure layout, which replaces the current plan four adopted in 2021.

“Policy measures cover the need to increase sustainable transport, and the links with planning, parking and routine maintenance,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been supported by a robust evidence base. All the documents are subject to a proposed extended public consultation from November to January.”

Conservative Poets councillor Aslam Khan suggested: “Sustainable modes of transport, such as walking means making our public footpaths safer, having more cycle lanes with lighting for a secure environment, and accessible and affordable public transport.

“The report doesn’t talk about how that level of infrastructure and change in behaviour can be achieved. How much will this cost to deliver, and where will the money come from? If a plan isn’t costed, it’s not deliverable.”

Mr Swift replied: “We’ve been working with highways, parks, public health and teams which specialise in active travel, as well as other key statutory stakeholders and public transport operators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve shaped the document’s policy measures. A costed local transport plan is part of our highways team’s capital works programme. There’s so much ambiguity because we’re relying on grant funding for so much of this.”

Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw envisages “the Luton north bypass having a massive effect on Bramingham, Icknield and Barnfield”, but said: “I can’t see any record of that road.

“We should ask the executive to reaffirm our objections to the bypass, unless the necessary infrastructure work is put in place in Luton. It’s all going to benefit Central Bedfordshire, with hardly anything for this town.

“That’s very important for the whole of Luton north and will make a massive difference if Bedford Road, Bramingham Lane and everywhere else are solid with traffic because of the bypass.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swift added: “We’ve been seeking a status update, as there’s been uncertainty over the funding shortfall around that particular link for a while.

“We’ve spoken about the need to liaise directly with CBC and North Herts Council on growth at the north and east of Luton. But I’ll consider the point about traffic displacement and unknown impact of that piece of infrastructure.”

LBC’s executive committee is due to review the draft transport plan next month.ng.