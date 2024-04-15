Inclusive play area opens in Dunstable after £40k boost
Children of all abilities will now have to chance to play together at Dunstable’s newest inclusive playground, after the mayor reopened the area in Grove House Gardens.
Cllr Liz Jones, and Cllr Mary Walsh unveiled the new nine-piece play area, and scores of children have already tried out the accessible equipment.
A £40,000 grant was given to Dunstable Town Council from Central Bedfordshire Council and the government-funded UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The money went towards resurfacing, a wheelchair accessible roundabout, an inclusive seesaw and a sensory panel with ‘talk tubes’. The new installations are next to the existing play equipment to let children of all abilities to play together.
Cllr Walsh said: “The addition of the inclusive equipment to the play area is a great asset to the gardens and to the whole local community. The new equipment now provides an inclusive environment for children of all ages that gives opportunities for both physical and social interaction, while they explore, learn and have fun.
Town Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Liz Jones, said: “Providing additional inclusive play to the park in Grove House Gardens has been received exceptionally well. It’s wonderful to see so many children enjoying the new equipment, helping and supporting those less able to take part and engage in new activities. Thank you to officers of both Dunstable Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council for making this happen for our community through funding of the UKSPF and Section 106 money.’’