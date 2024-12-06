Increase in household waste in Luton going to landfill could cost "massive" sum, council warned

A potential ten per cent increase in Luton’s household waste going to landfill “should have rung alarm bells” before being exposed in a financial report to the local authority’s executive, a meeting heard.

A quarterly revenue budget monitoring report was being presented to the committee by finance portfolio holder and Labour Northwell councillor Rob Roche.

He confirmed the borough council is forecasting a net overspend of £7.3m for 2024/25, saying: “It’s highly likely the council will have to draw down from its limited reserves as a temporary measure to balance the budget.

“Any use of reserves to cover a budget deficit is an early warning sign of issues with the financial resilience of the council.”

Luton Town Hall

Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw said: “On cleansing, especially waste going to landfill, the report is showing a ten per cent increase, which is against every council policy we’ve got on climate change and everything else.

“The amount of money that will cost us in landfill tax will more than wipe out any savings. Am I reading the report wrong? The table shows a five per cent rise for July and a ten per cent increase to landfill in August.”

LBC’s strategy and sustainability service manager Shaun Askins replied: “Our current contract is based on 100 per cent of the kerbside residual waste going to energy from waste.

“There are some key performance indicators we can use against the contractor, if more than two per cent is sent to landfill for the life of the contract.”

LBC’s director of finance, revenues and benefits Dev Gopal suggested: “We can take this question and send a response because we need to contact the department.”

Councillor Shaw added: “Ten per cent going to landfill is costing the council a massive amount of money in landfill tax. The council’s climate change targets are to reduce the amount we’re sending there.”

Deputy council leader and Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain warned: “As officers and councillors, we need to get our residents to understand this.

“Every time we put material into landfill by not recycling properly, by cooking too much and wasting food, and through the packages from the wonderful (home) deliveries, we’re creating that stuff which could be recycled but currently isn’t.

“That goes across every service and portfolio to get the message out we’re throwing money away into landfill.”

Labour High Town councillor James Taylor explained: “The underlying figures are telling us we’re going in the wrong direction in something which could cost us money in the long-term.

“It’s accumulative, so getting larger year-on-year. Shouldn’t that have rung alarm bells somewhere that we’re seeing a big increase in our landfill, but it’s only been picked out in an appendix in a financial report?

“Operationally it’s something we need to get to the bottom of, so it would be helpful if you can send a written note round to everyone.”

Mr Gopal said: “This appendix talks about cost drivers, so that’s a risk we’ll need to study if the quantity going to landfill is rising.”