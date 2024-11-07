Increases in parking charges and green waste bin collections in Luton approved

File photo of pounds sterling (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Luton residents face above inflation increases in parking charges and for their green waste bin collections, after the price hikes were backed by the borough council’s executive.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority is setting charges which aim to cover the full cost of the service provided where possible, according to a report to the committee.

This means setting charges at a level which is appropriate for service users and within the principals of fairness and consistency, said the report. “The last parking fees increase was in April, but these changes were limited in scope and didn’t cover on-street parking and some parking permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The average increase is between eight and nine per cent, although there are fluctuations because of the small amounts for some tariffs. The new charges would come into effect from January 1, 2025, once these pricing levels have been publicised.

“We’re not proposing any increase to residential parking schemes or carers permits as part of this proposal, while there are no plans to increase any charges for on-street parking around Luton and Dunstable Hospital.”

About 20,500 households subscribe to the garden waste collection service between February and November, added the report. “This requires a number of resources, including a dedicated fleet of four 26-tonne refuse collection vehicles, a team of 12 employees of operatives, drivers and chargehands, support staff, as well as supervision, administration and other related operating costs.

“It runs on a cost neutral basis, where the income raised by fees covers the operating expense of running the service. The current cost of the subscription is £45 and this is increasing by 6.6 per cent to £48 for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new charge for a replacement bin is £24.50. That’s a rise of £2 to cover higher costs. This is a discretionary service and optional for residents, who can compost their green waste or take it to the tidy tip.”

Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain told the committee: “Setting charges at an appropriate level encourages compliance with parking, while also providing motorists with suitable parking provision.

“It also supports the council’s green objectives by encouraging use of other modes of transport where appropriate,” he explained. “The last charge increases were limited in scope.”

Labour High Town councillor James Taylor said: “The paid garden waste collection service began in 2021 to manage waste sustainably and reduce landfill costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The income raised by the fees covers the operating costs of running the service, all of which have risen since this started.

“Subscriptions usually open in late November for the following year. We estimate this will generate an extra income to ensure the service costs are covered and not at any detriment to the council.”

The executive agreed the proposed scale of charges for parking and garden waste collections, subject to any amendments the committee considers necessary.

The implementation dates are from November 12 for the garden waste subscription and January 1 for the new parking fees.