Independent Luton councillor joins Liberal Democrat Group
Abbas Hussain was a former Labour executive portfolio holder - but had the Labour Party whip withdrawn
A former Labour executive portfolio holder on Luton Borough Council has joined the Liberal Democrat group on the local authority.
Dallow councillor Abbas Hussain had the Labour Party whip withdrawn last year, and he was subsequently representing his ward as an independent.
The switch of political allegiance was confirmed at a borough council meeting by Labour town mayor and Leagrave councillor Sameera Saleem.
Councillor Hussain was elected to Dallow ward at the local elections in May 2019.
He gave notice in January that he “wished with immediate effect” to be treated as a member of the local authority’s Liberal Democrat group, according to a report to a full council meeting.
“Following a review carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Local Government and Housing Act 1989, it’s confirmed this has resulted in a change to the allocation of seats to political groups,” said the report.
“The effect of this is a reduction of one seat to the Labour group and a commensurate increase in seats held by the Liberal Democrat group.
“Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons has advised she’s reducing her group’s entitlement to seats on the constitution committee by one place.”
Councillor Simmons told the council meeting: “The report is self-explanatory and there’s been a change to the membership allocations.”
The issue over councillor Hussain’s membership of the Labour Party centred around a historic tweet, which has been deleted.
The East of England Labour Party said in a statement in March: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.
“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”
Councillor Hussain was promoted to the Labour ruling group’s executive committee on the local authority in 2021.
His specific responsibilities under the inclusive economy portfolio were neighbourhood services and community safety.
He was removed from all the committees on which he represented Labour, including development management, audit and governance and the constitution committee, which he chaired.
A change to the allocation of seats on borough council committees and other bodies was approved by councillors without further comment.
There are now 31 Labour councillors, 15 Liberal Democrats and two Conservatives on the borough council, ahead of the local elections in May.