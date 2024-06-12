Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People living in the Dallow area of Luton feel their ward is being “forgotten” as fly-tipping, overcrowding and antisocial behaviour plagues their streets.

They say the area is “rat-infested” and has people “openly taking drugs” in front of houses. Residents claim the council has “forgotten” the ward.

But Luton council said it shares the concerns of residents in Dallow ward regarding the illegal and unsafe behaviour and the effect this is having on residents.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are committed to working with residents and our partners, including police, to resolve these issues. We will continue to take strong enforcement action against those in the small minority that are exhibiting these antisocial, unsafe and illegal behaviours.

Fly-tipping around Dallow. Picture: Naveed Shakoor

“We have increased our investment in Dallow, with more street cleaning than any other ward, and regular patrols from our fly-tipping crew.”

Bedfordshire Police say it is “prioritising the tackling of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in a number of hotspot areas in the county, one being the Dallow ward of Luton”.

The force explained: “Working closely with Luton Borough Council who address issues such as noise pollution and fly-tipping, community policing teams are building close connections with residents to take on board their concerns and encourage them to report information to the police.”

Naveed Shakoor, 42, has lived in the area since he was a baby, and has seen his road fall into disrepair over the years.

Waste around streets in Dallow. Picture: Naveed Shakoor

He said: “I'm at a point where it's mentally draining me. It's forcing me out.

“I just want to live in peace. I want to live on clean streets. I want to have a parking space at least where I can just take my shopping and go home and just be with my family and be happy.”

The corner of Wimborne Road and Vernon Road is a hot spot for fly-tipping, and has been for the past “four or five years”, according to residents. Despite the council adding a sign explaining the illegality of fly-tipping, people have ignored this. Residents believe that as English is not the first language of some people in Dallow, the signage about fly-tipping is not accessible to them.

The need for CCTV in the area has been stressed by those living there, as mattresses, old fridges and other domestic appliances are thrown onto the streets. In April, asbestos was left on Shirland Road for days.

Speaking at the time, Naveed explained: “There were hazardous materials left there and asbestos is very, very dangerous. It's like I've had to tell them [Luton Borough Council] to put barriers up around it.”

In a statement, the council said: “We share residents' frustrations and disappointment that people fly-tip or dump items in the street. This is why with residents’ help we are committed to cracking down on it and punishing those responsible.

“All items that are disposed of in this way are searched for evidence and we follow up with investigation and enforcement action wherever possible. If you have any information on who has been dumping rubbish or fly-tipping please contact us – details of how to can be found here.

“We do have re-deployable cameras that we can place within areas of repeat issues and one has been deployed in this area in the past.

“We welcome suggestions on how to better communicate with residents to prevent these incidents, as well as other ideas people have to combat waste crime in the town. Residents can sign up and provide their ideas on our War on Waste campaign page.

Naveed suggested a pick-up service for large items, instead of waste piling up outside. But the council said: “A previous special community collection day has been trialled within the Dallow ward, however this came at an additional cost and led to an increase in fly-tipping.”

Despite being promised “deep street cleaning” from Luton Borough Council, residents say this has not happened and that Dallow has bins everywhere and is attracting rodents. Vermin, bins and all-around untidiness is also a big problem. Naveed said: “The whole area is rat-infested.”

Chris O’Hanlon has lived on Vernon Road for 46 years. He said: “I'd say in the last 20 years, there's been a very gradual slow decline in terms of the levels of antisocial behaviour and cleanliness.”

The council said: “Due to the issues we have put extra investment in cleansing for the Dallow area. While most wards have street cleaning operations on a fortnightly basis, this is done weekly in Dallow ward.

“Our fly-tipping crew also go along this location three times per week and remove all fly tipping which comes from local residents. A new ‘mini beat’ has been implemented in Dallow which will see a street cleaner on a daily basis, doing the roads up and down between Dallow Road and Ashburnham Road.”

Excessive noise after 11pm has also been reported, and the council has asked for residents to let them know about further incidents via this link.

Parking has become a challenge too. Chris said: “It is not uncommon to be circling for 40 minutes to find a space.”

While Naveed added: “It’s torture, does something have to happen before something is done about it?”

A Luton council spokesperson said: “We recognise that parking is limited within the Dallow ward due to the number of cars being used outweighing the number of spaces that can be provided. There are a number of controlled parking measures in place including yellow line restrictions, timed bays and permit zones in some streets.

“We deploy civil enforcement officers to Dallow on a very regular basis to enforce the restrictions which are in place. We also schedule enforcement on match days to assist with addressing any potential issues. We will be shortly conducting a town wide consultation on our draft parking strategy and would encourage residents to complete this.”

Drug taking is also prevalent in the ward, causing fear and upset in the community.

Chris said: “The drug situation around these particular streets has just gotten to the point now where you actively see drug addicts holding bags of white powder walking around and then going up to somebody's front wall and just doing it there.

“Or you'll be on one of the streets and just see crack addicts smoking crack openly on the pavement and sitting down like they're having a mother's meeting.”

The council said: “We are aware of the issues involving drug use and antisocial behaviour, and we work closely with Bedfordshire Police and in the past have supported with closure orders on properties related to ASB and drugs misuse.

“The use, possession and selling of drugs is a crime, and as such must be reported to Bedfordshire Police so that they can take the necessary steps to crack down on drug-related crime in the area.”

Bedfordshire police said: “Thanks to information from the public, we are able to deploy high-visibility patrols at times when we know antisocial behaviour is prevalent; deterring people from committing ASB and carry out routine searches on anyone who we suspect may be involved in criminal activity.

“Information from the public can also lead to our dedicated community policing teams conducting warrants on properties indicating signs of antisocial behaviour such as drug dealing.

“We are also part of the Dallow Cares project, which uses a partnership approach to tackle issues and harm which the community have told us about. Through Dallow Cares we are committed to working with the community and our partners to help Dallow become a safe place for all residents.”

Anyone with concerns about antisocial behaviour is asked to speak to officers on patrol, or call 101.

Rakib Ali, who has lived in the area for 34 years, said: “You just don’t know what is next. It is not safe around here for children. I feel like [Dallow] is being forgotten, in the sense that they [LBC] are not doing anything.”