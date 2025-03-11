'It's murderous out there' - call for action over red light jumping in Luton

Action is needed to stop motorists in Luton going through traffic lights on red, according to a borough councillor, who labelled the problem “murderous”.

Labour Northwell councillor Rob Roche asked the local authority’s executive whether it could work with Bedfordshire Police to prevent the trend, warning: “It’s terrible in Luton with the criminality around jumping traffic lights.

“We’ve got to do something about that. Is there any way the council can work with the police to stop motorists travelling through red traffic lights in the town? It’s murderous out there.”

A report on LBC’s 2025/26 work programme for integrated transport, highway maintenance and street lighting, and the five-year upgrade programme, was presented to the committee by deputy council leader and Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain.

Red traffic light against a blue sky. (Photo by Romain Costaseca / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN COSTASECA/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

“The programme is driven by corporate strategic priorities, as well as statutory documents, such as the local transport plan, local cycling and walking infrastructure plan and climate change,” he explained.

Labour Challney Tom Shaw wondered whether the programme should be accepted, saying: “We’ve been waiting nearly a year in my ward for the traffic lights at Leicester Road and the trench in the road to be done up.

“It doesn’t appear on this list anywhere. Why can’t we take on board what residents and councillors have asked for, instead of this officers’ list (of locations) which is in front of us?”

Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons, who chairs the executive, suggested there are “some recommendations from councillors, as well as those issues identified by officers”.

LBC’s highways asset manager Mark Aaronson replied: “Repairing Leicester Road is with our contractor and I’ll provide clarification on the date for that.

“Much of the works programme for (traffic) signal replacement, carriageway repairs and footway reconstruction is data driven. Councillors and residents have an input into that work programme.

“It’s based on science to a degree. Local safety schemes are also based on data, assisted by engineers.”

Portfolio holder for highways councillor Hussain said: “That issue should have been dealt with, but it would be criminal not to do all these other roads and not to agree this.

“The money has been assigned, so we can’t simply not do it because we won’t meet our statutory duties. I’ll take back an action about having a reserve fund and discuss its allocation.

“We don’t know which roads will break up. There’ll be cases where certain roads deteriorate faster than we can get to them in the longer-term programme.”

Councillor Roche added: “We were told Limbury Road would have average speed cameras in January and we’re now saying the new financial year.

“Letters went out saying it would be January. It’s been quite torturous.”

Mr Aaronson apologised for the delay over these cameras, describing it as “a priority for us”, and said: “We’re rushing through a procurement process to put a contract in place with a contractor.

“Being realistic about it, I’m really hoping for the early summer. On working with the police, I’ll take that back and see what we can do.”

The executive approved the 2025/26 highways work programme and five-year plan.