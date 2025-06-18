Keep clear road markings at schools not always legally enforceable - but Central Beds Council vows it takes safety "very seriously"

School Keep Clear road marking Photo: LDRS

Bright yellow ‘School Keep Clear’ zigzag markings, designed to keep children safe outside school gates, are not always legally enforceable in Central Bedfordshire — despite appearing to carry the weight of law.

Unless supported by a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) and accompanying roadside signage, these markings are advisory only.

That means drivers who park or stop on them may be acting irresponsibly, but they are not breaking the Highway Code.

Research by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) found that markings at 26 schools in Central Bedfordshire were unenforceable.

Central Bedfordshire Council said it takes the safety of pupils and families around schools “very seriously”.

Its spokesperson said: “It is not unusual to see some legacy ‘School Keep Clear’ markings without an associated Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on the public highway.

“In such cases, the markings are advisory only, and are intended to encourage rather than legally compel drivers not to stop.

“This approach will be considered where voluntary compliance is expected to be sufficient. We urge all parents and carers to park considerately and safely at all times.

“Irresponsible or inconsiderate parking puts children at risk and causes unnecessary congestion – everyone has a part to play in keeping the area around schools safe.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has called for a national review of the system.

Rebecca Guy, its senior policy manager, said: “RoSPA believes safety should be a paramount concern where children and vehicles interact, such as at school drop-offs.

“This is why further investigation should be made into the risks posed by unenforceable ‘School Keep Clear’ markings.

“These markings are intended to keep areas outside school gates free of parked vehicles, ensuring children can cross safely and be seen by drivers.

“Without legal backing, they rely on voluntary compliance, which is often ignored, increasing the risk of collisions involving vulnerable road users.

“Local authorities play a vital role in making these markings enforceable. This includes implementing Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), installing proper signage, and using enforcement measures such as patrols or camera systems.

“Authorities should also work closely with schools and communities to raise awareness and promote compliance, especially in light of recent Highway Code updates that prioritise pedestrian safety,” she said.

Ms Guy added that a national review could help standardise practices, identify effective enforcement strategies, and ensure consistent protection for children across the country.

“It would also provide an opportunity to integrate new technologies and improve road safety outcomes around schools,” she said.

A government source said this is a matter for local authorities, and they decide whether to place school entrance markings on an advisory or mandatory basis.

The same set of questions on School Keep Clear roadmarkings were sent to Bedfordshire’s three local authorities.

Bedford Borough Council’s response said that School Keep Clear markings are all enforceable in the borough.

Luton Borough Council did not respond within the statutory 20 days.