Luton Borough Council has defended the lack of railings around the River Lea in the town centre, after a concerned resident pointed out a potential safety risk to children.

Construction is still underway to complete the River Lea project, on the corner of Bute Street and Silver Street. The project, for which construction started in March 2022, has seen a park created, along with steps down to the river.

But Doreen Steinberg was worried by the lack of railings at the river’s edge. She said: "How long will it take before a child or person falls into the water as there appears to be no railing?”

Construction of the new Hat Gardens site

A spokesperson for LBC said: “The project has been thoroughly risk assessed: at this point in its journey the River Lea is a slow-moving, shallow watercourse with a very small drop from the side to the river.

“Like many urban rivers, the River Lea project in the town centre has been deliberately designed to replicate the look and feel of the natural waterway that it is and is therefore not cluttered by unnecessary barriers.

“There is signage warning parents that the river may be deeper and slightly faster flowing after heavy rainfall and we, of course, encourage responsible adults to take care of their children at all times and ensure they do not enter the water.”

The project is part of the town’s 2040 vision, which includes making more open spaces for those who live in the town centre. But Doreen says she ‘couldn’t imagine’ anyone wanting to spend time in the new Hat Gardens, adding: “There are not even any seats."

The council explained: “It is simply not accurate to say there is no seating, there are formal seats in the main square and the terraces themselves provide the opportunity for approximately 150 people to sit in the area and enjoy its facilities.”