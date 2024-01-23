Leader of Liberal Democrat group on Luton Borough Council stands aside - but will continue as ward councillor

L David Franks and R Amjid Ali

Long-serving Luton borough councillor David Franks is stepping down as Liberal Democrat group leader.

Councillor Franks, who represents Barnfield ward, “is to retire from this key position to spend more time dealing with the day-to-day job of representing his constituents”, he said.

He was first elected to serve on the local authority in May 1983 and represented Crawley ward until May 2015.

The Liberal Democrat team on the borough council has selected councillor Amjid Ali to replace councillor Franks as opposition group leader. Councillor Ali also represents Barnfield ward, which includes the Bushmead area of the town.

He was appointed by the Liberal Democrat team to the position of deputy leader last May 2023 and was first elected to the council in May 2019.

“I am obviously delighted to have been selected to take on the position David Franks has been holding for the last 26 years,” explained councillor Ali, who chairs LBC’s scrutiny finance review group.

“I’m pleased he’s decided to remain very much an active part of the team. We work together as one united group of councillors to hold the Labour majority administration on the council to account.

“We openly support them when we feel they possess the right answers to Luton’s needs, but we offer strong opposition when they get it wrong.”

Stopsley councillor David Wynn becomes the group’s deputy leader and is working closely with councillor Ali for the benefit of the town. The actual date of these organisational changes will be announced in due course, said the Liberal Democrats.

Councillor Franks added: “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll still be here to represent the people of Barnfield and Bushmead.

“Having enjoyed my job as leader of the opposition for a number of years, it’s now time for me to take a less demanding role. I’m pleased the job will be in the capable hands of my friend and colleague councillor Ali.”

Councillor Franks has been serving on committees dealing with a wide range of the council’s business since 1983.

A Lutonian, he was born and brought up in Regent Street in the town centre and attended local schools and Luton College, as it was then called, according to the council’s website.