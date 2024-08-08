Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE has praised for the town for standing together despite the “horrendous threat of violent and Islamophobic anti-minority extreme right wing criminality”.

Rumours circulating this week had suggested that an anti-immigrant rally would be held in Luton last night (Wednesday). But the fears proved unfounded, with no reports of the far right staging a protest in the town.

Cllr Simmons MBE said: “We welcome the good news this morning that Luton, Bedfordshire and by and large the rest of the country remained peaceful despite the horrendous threat of violent and Islamophobic anti-minority extreme right wing criminality.

“I’m proud of how our community has once again stood up, demonstrated their deep concern and solidarity for anyone being targeted by these hateful narratives, worked proactively and constructively with the police and the council to keep our streets safe. Together we have shown that Luton will always be a no place for hate where we stand by shared values of mutual respect, welcome, and harmony.”

Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE

She thanked Bedfordshire Police, council employees, community leaders and volunteers who “have once again gone above and beyond to keep our community safe”.

While there were no riots last night, Cllr Simmons said: “We of course are remaining highly vigilant and continue to monitor the situation with the police and our community locally, nationally and online, as we know there are sadly those who will be bent on sowing division, undermining community cohesion, and fermenting violence.

“We are determined they won’t succeed. We ask that communities please refrain from sharing any ‘event’ details circulating on social media from unofficial sources as this may only serve to increase tension.”

People are told to follow the Bedfordshire Police website and Facebook account for official updates.

Detective Chief Superintendent Duncan Young said: “We’re pleased to confirm there were no reports of disorder across the county yesterday and no arrests were made.

He added: “Bedfordshire Police will not tolerate any violence or disorder. Anyone taking part in, or inciting, this kind of behaviour will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“If you are aware of any information about unrest in Bedfordshire, you can report through Beds Police web chat or 101. If an incident is in progress, please call 999.”