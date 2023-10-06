News you can trust since 1891
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
Council staff in front of the town hall. Picture: Luton Borough CouncilCouncil staff in front of the town hall. Picture: Luton Borough Council
Council staff in front of the town hall. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The mayor of Luton, Cllr Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, will join around 60 councillors, council staff and partners for the annual Love Luton Run Fest event this month.

Next Sunday (October 15), the team will run, or walk, in the 5k, 10k or half marathon event to raise funds for the ‘Let’s feed Luton’ campaign in support of Luton Foodbank.

‘Let’s feed Luton’ is an initiative driven by Community Interest Luton working with Luton Foodbank, InspireFM and Luton Lions to raise money for struggling households this winter.

Cllr Hanif said: “I was happy to sign up for the hugely popular Love Luton Run Fest that sees many hundreds of people running and walking through some of our award-winning parks and spectacular landmarks such as the Luton Hoo.

“I would like to thank and congratulate the team at Community Interest Luton for the work they do to support communities across Luton.”

Donna Dwyer, Community Interest Luton director, said: “We know the cost of living crisis is worsening and is being felt hardest by those families already experiencing poverty and struggling to meet the rising cost of food and utilities. This year we will be supporting Luton Foodbank to help make sure no-one goes hungry in our town.

“All money raised will go towards Luton Foodbank's Winter Food parcels campaign. Each food parcel costs £15 to put together and contains essential items to feed a family for a week.”

People can sign up for the run here and donate to the fundraiser using this link.

