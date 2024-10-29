Construction workers installing pre-fabricated section at new housing development. Photo by Damian Gillie/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

An affordable housing project on green open space in Luton has led the borough council to ignore its Local Plan requirement to provide an alternative recreation area, according to Liberal Democrat councillors.

Five four-bedroom terraced houses will be built by the local authority on land behind Waulud Primary School in Wauluds Bank Drive.

The third of an acre site is owned by the applicant and forms part of the school playing fields, said a report to Luton Borough Council’s development management committee.

“These houses will be two-and-a-half storeys, with rooms in the roof, amenity space, access from Little Wood Croft and parking. A sum of £30,000 is proposed to mitigate the loss of the open space.

“Improvements to toddler, junior and teens play facilities are required on the adjacent Freemans Green.”

LBC planning officer Abi Chapman described it as “a departure from the development plan”, by building on the school playing fields.

“The Secretary of State for Education has granted disposal of the application site, subject to the capital receipt being reinvested in a new playground area for the school,” she explained. “Sport England hasn’t objected to the plans.

“Delegated authority should be given to the head of planning, as this application is subject to the withdrawal of the objection from the local lead flood authority.”

LBC’s housing development manager Anish Mistry confirmed the properties are affordable rent housing, saying: “A number of conditions will see significant benefits for the school, with the playground and other improvements.

“It’s a sustainable development. There are safer streets, with greater passive surveillance over Little Wood Croft to deter anti-social behaviour, while there’s a more secure space for pedestrians and parking.

“There are 11,859 households on the housing register, from which 694 four-bedroom homes are needed. Every proposal helps. There are 1,107 households in temporary accommodation, with 127 in bed and breakfast.

“We received an average of 501 homelessness approaches every month from April to June.”

Labour Barnfield councillor David Franks said: “We’re asked to approve a planning application where the local authority has chosen to ignore its own Local Plan, which it wouldn’t allow for anyone else probably.

“These are likely to end up as family houses. Those families don’t only need somewhere to live, the children need space to play.

“This is why it currently says in the Local Plan that building on green open spaces won’t be allowed unless alternative provision is made, which it isn’t being. The council is making an exception for itself once again.”

Liberal Democrat Vauxhall councillor Lee Bridgen asked: “How certain are we there’s been no material change to the open areas of land available within Northwell based on the council’s green space strategy review, a nine-year-old report?”

Ms Chapman replied: “Clearly this open space isn’t being replaced. On the planning balance, the material considerations listed outweigh that harm.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, added: “The council’s green space strategy identifies Northwell as benefiting from a surfeit of open space, so there’s no requirement to provide a replacement.”

Councillors approved the development, with six votes in favour, two against and one abstention.