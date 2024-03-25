File photo of a person casting a vote

A by-election for a vacant seat on Houghton Regis Town Council has been won by the Liberal Democrats.

Debbie Taylor has been elected to represent Parkside ward on the local authority. She topped the poll with 273 votes, ahead of Ken Wattingham for the Houghton Independents on 185.

Central Bedfordshire Council Houghton Regis East ward Labour councillor Chloe Alderman was third with 129 votes. The turnout was 14.78 per cent, with four ballot papers rejected.

The vacancy arose after the resignation of one of three Independent councillors successful in 2023.

Ms Taylor came sixth of ten candidates when contesting the ward at last May’s local elections, when Ms Alderman was in fifth missing out by just nine votes.

The local Liberal Democrats posted on social media: “We’re delighted to welcome Debbie Taylor to our team of Liberal Democrat councillors working hard for the people of Bedfordshire.

“Debbie was elected to represent Parkside ward on Houghton Regis Town Council. Lib Dem Debbie gained the seat from the Independents, with Labour coming a poor third.